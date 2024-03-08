County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 8, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Antelope, John, 56, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Open Container, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject laying in the road; “Responding officer located and arrested John Antelope, 56 yoa from Fort Washakie for Public Intoxication and Open Container”

Stiffarm, Che, 25, Fort Washakie, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects fighting; “After contacting the two involved officers found that one of them, Che Stiffarm, 25 yoa from Fort Washakie had a Riverton City warrant and took him into custody”

C’Bearing, Dudley, 37, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects passed out in the alley; “One of the two was ambulatory and sent on his way. The other, Dudley C’Bearing, 37 yoa from Fort Washakie, was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .186”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 1:04 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of theft; “Report pending review of surveillance footage”

Trespassing: E Fremont Ave., 6:20 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject in the lobby who they believed to be trespassed; “There was no record of the 54 yoa male having been issued a No Trespass notice on earlier occasions and so he was issued one this time and escorted off of the property”

Criminal Entry: Blackfoot Ave., 1:21 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects in a trailer that is supposed to be vacant; report pending