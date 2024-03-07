County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 7, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Eagle, Clement, 51, Arapahoe, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject in the dining room; “Officer contacted Clement Eagle, 51 yoa from Arapahoe and, after determining he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the business on a prior occasion, arrested him for Trespassing”

Goodwin-Soliz, Jessica, (no name or residence given), Use of a Controlled Substance, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject on fentanyl; “Officer assisted Probation & Parole with a check on one of their clients who was reportedly using drugs. Jessica Goodwin-Soliz was contacted and displayed obvious signs of impairment and admitted to having used fentanyl and was arrested for Use Of A Controlled Substance”

Jenkins, Adelia, 35, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Officers located Adelia Jenkins, 35 yoa from Arapahoe who was sleeping on the sidewalk and arrested her for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .129”

Bell, Shawnte, 31, Arapahoe, Theft of Services, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who refused to pay for a ride; “Officers contacted Shawnte Bell, 31 yoa from Arapahoe and arrested her for Theft of Services for having skipped out on a Taxi Cab fare. Ms. Bell also had an active Fremont County arrest warrant”

Sleuth, Emichael, 38, Naschitti New Mexico, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subjects; “Officers arrested Emichael Sleuth, 38 yoa from Naschitti New Mexico for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .238 and Shawntay Henry, 33 yoa also from Naschitti for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .215”

Henry, Shawntay, 33, Naschitti New Mexico, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: see above

Hunter, Carmelita, 29, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject; “Responding officers located Carmelita Hunter, 29 yoa from Riverton and arrested her for Public Intoxication”

Sage, Angel, 27, Saint Stephens, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the entryway; “Angel Sage, 27 yoa from Saint Stephens was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Brown, John, 53, Saint Stephens, Possession of Marijuana, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject acting suspicious near their fence; “Officers contacted John Brown, 53 yoa from Saint Stephens who matched the given description and arrested him for possession of marijuana after he was found to be in possession of three THC vape pipes and a quantity of marijuana in a clear plastic bag. He was also charged with Urinating In Public”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Airport Road, 1:09 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen chromebook; “This involves a Chromebook valued at $489.27. A report was taken and the student, who now lives in Texas, was contacted and advised to get a hold of the folks at Job Corp to get things straightened out”

Assault: W Sunset Drive, 8:55 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject assaulted a medic; “Jeremy Headley, 35 yoa from Saint Stephens was cited for Assault and Battery after it was determined he had hit a 44 yoa EMT in the head with a closed fist while being transported to the hospital in the ambulance”