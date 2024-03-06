County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 6, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Goggles, Mychal, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a passed out subject; “Mychal Goggles was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .360”

Crazythunder, Sherie, 25, Riverton, County Warrant, Interference, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects pushing each other around; “Sherie Crazythunder, 25 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Riverton City warrant and Shawnice Crazythunder, 30 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Interference”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Assault: Airport Road, 9:21 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a cold assault; two juveniles, 16 and 17, were cited for assault

Intoxication: N Federal BLvd., 5:19 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject trying to steal; “Responding officers cited Pammy Felter, 31 yoa from Riverton for Shoplifting and arrested Mary Headley 21 yoa from Kinnear for Shoplifing and Public Intoxication and issued both of them No Trespass notices for the involved business”