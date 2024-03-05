County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 5, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Addison, Dawn, 45, Saint Stephens, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject laying on the sidewalk; “Responding officer located Dawn Addison, 45 yoa from Saint Stephens and arrested her for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .258”

Ridgely, Dustin, 44, Ethete, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “While on routine patrol an RPD officer recognized Dustin Ridgely, 44 yoa from Ethete and knew he had a Fremont County warrant and arrested him”

Posey, Woodzy, 28, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of loud neighbors yelling and slamming doors; “Woodzy Posey, 28 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined she had struck a 24 yoa family member in the face possibly breaking his nose”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: N Hill Street, 11:42, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle that hit their fence and left vehicle parts behind; Report pending