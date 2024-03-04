County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 4, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Withrow, Joseph, 43, Shoshoni, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: “Joseph Withrow, 43 yoa from Shoshoni was arrested on a Probation & Parole warrant”

Leatherwood, Chad, 35, Riverton, Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject broke into their home and that their boyfriend was fighting them; “Chad Leatherwood, 35 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Criminal Entry”

O’Neal, George, 73, Riverton, Municipal Warrants, Available Narrative: “In the process of backing FCSO deputies on a call officers made contact with George O’Neal, 73 yoa from Riverton and took him into custody on two Riverton Municipal warrants”

Black, Cherish, 24, Riverton, Use of a Controlled Substance, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject walking in circles; “Officers contacted Cherish Black, 24 yoa from Riverton who displayed obvious signs of intoxication and admitted to having used methamphetamine two hours earlier and arrested her for Use of a Controlled Substance”

Washakie, Catherine, 31, Fort Washakie, Child Endangerment, Available Narrative: RP advised of a unaccompanied 8 yo running around the lobby; “Catherine Washakie, 31 yoa from Fort Washakie was located and arrested for Child Endangerment with a BAC of .154 and the child was taken into protective custody by Social Services”

Lajeunesse, Lance, 26, Riverton, Trespassing, Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject who was pounding on the door, who had previously been trespassed; “Officer located Lance Lajeunesse, 26 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Trespassing and Criminal Entry”

Bingham, Candy, 43, Riverton, Criminal Trespass, Available Narrative: RP advised they saw someone break into a garage; “Officer located Candy Bingham, 43 yoa from Riverton inside the residence and arrested her for Criminal Trespass. In a search incident to her arrest Ms. Bingham was found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle which contained methamphetamine residue and she was also charged with possession of that substance”

Stanley, Jesse, 36, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject who was very intoxicated/unable to ride their bike; “Jesse Stanley, 36 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Whiteman, Shaw, 18, lander, MUI, Interference, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who asked for food, then “got on her face” when she said no; “Shaw Whiteman, 18 yoa from Lander was located and arrested for MUi with a BAC of .121. He was also charged with Interference because he ran from officers and then resisted arrest when caught”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: E Fremont Ave., 10:23 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle that was broken into; report pending

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 4:07 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who items; “Report pending on this but involvements show that a Louis Yellowfox, 39 yoa from Riverton was cited for Shoplifting and released”

Stab/Gunshot: N Federal Blvd., 12:23 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their friend got stabbed and was bleeding from the arm; “Report pending with nothing shown in the involvements”

Stab/Gunshot: Blackfoot Ave., 4:07 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their friend was shot and that they didn’t want law enforcement; “An investigation has been initiated on this;” click here for available details

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 3:22 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject caught shoplifting; “The report has not been completed on this yet but involvements show that a Laticia Barrera, 28 yoa from Ethete was cited for Shoplifting”