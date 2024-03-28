County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 28, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Noah, Christopher, 30, Riverton, Grand Larceny, 2 Natrona County Warrants, Available Narrative: click here to read more

Yellowfox, Charlo, 36, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Redcloud, Burgess, 47, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject who was refusing to leave; “Burgess Redcloud, 47 yoa from Riverton was issued a No Trespass notice for the involved establishment and then arrested on an active Riverton City Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear”

Gould, Dimitri, 36, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject outside trying to fight people; “Officers contacted Dimitri Gould, 36 yoa from Riverton and issued him a No Trespass notice for the involved business and then arrested him on an active Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear”

Headley, Mary, 21, Kinnear, Shoplifting, Assault, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject trying to fight employees and steal alcohol; “Mary Headley, 21 yoa from Kinnear attempted to purchase liquor and threw her arms into the air in anger when asked for ID. When she did so a bottle of Potter’s vodka valued at $7.09 fell out from under her shirt where she had concealed it. She then shoved the store clerk and attempted to leave. Ms. Headley was arrested for Shoplifting, Public Intoxication and Assault”

Mackie, Joshua, 43, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “Joshua Mackie, 43 yoa from Riverton was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic violation and found to have a Riverton Municipal warrant for which he was taken into custody”

Spoonhunter, Miracle, 19, Riverton, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject screaming for 30 minutes; “Miracle Spoonhunter, 19 yoa from Riverton was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .247”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Weapon Offense: Spire Drive, 5:30 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they heard gunshots and car horn; UTL