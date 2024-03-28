County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 26/27, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Norse, Daisy, 29, Ethete, Failure to Appear Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject “throwing stuff” a business door; “Officers located Daisy Norse, 29 yoa from Ethete and arrested her on a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to appear. Ms. Norse then resisted arrest by kicking the officer and refusing to stand or walk and at the station she was found to be in possession of a glass pipe which contained methamphetamine residue. Along with her warrant Ms. Norse was charged with Resisting Arrest and possession of methamphetamine”

Brown, Bryon, 50, Riverton, Riverton Warrant, Natrona County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Bryon Brown, 50 yoa from Riverton was the driver of a car which was stopped for a traffic violation. Routine checks for wants produced a Riverton Municipal warrant and a Natrona county arrest warrant and he was taken into custody”

O’Doan, Andrea, 43, Riverton, Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects fighting in alley; “Andrea O’Doan, 43 yoa from Riverton was located inside a residential garage nearby and arrested for Criminal Entry”

Quiver, Delray, 46, Fort Washakie, NCIC warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender; Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping in the alley; “Officer located Delray Quiver, 46 yoa from Forth Washakie and arrested him on an NCIC warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender”

Tillman, Omar, 23, Riverton, Municipal Warrant; Available Narrative: “Omar Tillman, 23 yoa from Riverton was the driver of a car which was stopped for expired registration. Routine checks for wants revealed an active Riverton Municipal warrant and he was taken into custody”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit an Run: N Federal Blvd., 10:00 AM, Available Narrative: “A white 2022 Chevrolet pick up truck, while parked in a parking lot off of the 1900 block of North Federal Blvd, sustained damage to it’s front bumper which appears to have been caused by another vehicle with a trailer hitch backing into it. The other vehicle then left the scene”

Theft: E Fremont Ave., 10:06 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their wallet was stolen from their vehicle; “During the night of 3/22-23 Someone entered a black 2013 Dodge Dart which was parked in the business parking lot and removed a wallet from the front seat. The wallet contained $160 in cash and various ID and credit cards. A report was taken”

Theft: N 8th Street West, 11:07 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen car parts; “Vehicle was parked in an empty lot in the 1700 block of N 16th East with three tires and rims taken and a fourth, which was flat, left behind. Value of tires and rims is estimated at $2,000. A report was taken”