County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 23, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Antelope, Shawn, 51, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying in the alley; “Shawn Antelope, 51 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .309”

Oldman, Ernest, 40, Riverton, Child Abuse, Available Narrative: RP advised “Ernest Oldman, 40 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Child Abuse and six minor children were taken into protective custody”

Bigmedicine, Doug, 46, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out on a bench; “Doug Bigmedicine, 46 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .222”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Tobacco Problem: Major Ave. 1:26 PM, Available Narrative: “12 yoa Riverton girl was cited for possession of tobacco in the form of a vape pen”

Traumatic Injury: N 6th Street East, 5:31 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject in the road with blood around them; “33 yoa female denied being assaulted but a witness said the she had. The victim was transported by EMS and will be interviewed later when she wakes up”

Assault: E Fremont Ave. 11:55 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject assaulting a customer; “28 yoa male victim was transported by EMS to the hospital with a cut to the back of his head and chin. Later, while the officer was at the hospital following up on the assault, Francisco Black, 22 yoa from Riverton came in to have a cut on his hand treated which he said he had got “In a fight” Further investigation determined that Mister Black had cut his hand striking the 28 yoa victim and he was subsequently cited for assault”