County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 21, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Brown, Martin, 22, Ethete, DWUI, No Insurance, Available Narrative: “A black 2015 Ford Fusion while north bound on North Federal attempted a right turn onto East Pershing and swung too wide and struck a red 2006 Ford Mustang which was stopped on Pershing west bound waiting for the red light. The driver of the Ford Fusion, Martin Brown, 22 yoa from Ethete showed signs of alcohol impairment and subsequently failed the field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DWUI and a portable breathalyzer test indicated a BAC of .153. Mister Brown was also charged with Driving Without Insurance. A 17 yoa male passenger in Brown’s vehicle was arrested on a Fremont County warrant. There were no injuries in the collision”

Ochoteco, Michael, 28, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Michael Ochoteco, 28 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Probation Revocation”

Willow, Robert, 43, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject not waking up; “Robert Willow, 43 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .191”

Sanchez, Lucas, 43, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject passed out on the side of a building; “Lucas Sanchez , 43 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .168”

Brown, Victoria, 38, Riverton, Felony Property Destruction, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject busted their window out; “Victoria Brown, 38 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Felony Property destruction after officers determined she had broken out several plate glass windows on the business with a rock inflicting damage in excess of a thousand dollars”

Norse, Rudy, 55, Riverton, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject they needed trespassed; “Rudy Norse, 55 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Trespassing when officers found that he had already been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Miller, Antonio, 22, Riverton, Strangulation of a Family Member, Possession of Marijuana, Available Narrative: RP advised of a male subject assaulting a female; “Officers arrived on scene and contacted those involved and subsequently arrested Antonio Miller, 22 yoa from Riverton for Strangulation of a Family member after it was determined he had choked a 21 yoa female household member. In a search incident to his arrest he was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and he was also charged with that”

Hernandez, David, 20, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an altercation between multiple subjects; “David Hernandez, 20 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Eagle, Clement, 51, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects passed out in the lobby; “One of the two was sent on his way while the other, Clement Eagle, 51 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .310”

Blackburn, Madeliva, 60, Kinnear, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who walked into the lobby and went to sleep; “Responding officer arrested Madeliva Blackburn, 60 yoa from Kinnear on a Riverton City warrant”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Person: City Park, 6:54 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects going through a dumpster and throwing trash on the ground; “Several local transients were contacted and the responding officer stood by while they cleaned up the mess they had made”