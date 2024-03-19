County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 19, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Fightingbear, Jeremiah, 25, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was staggering: “Officers located Jeremiah Fightingbear, 25 yoa from Arapahoe and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .151”

Bowman, Zachary, 33, Riverton, County Warrants, Available Narrative: “Zachary Bowman, 33 yoa from Riverton came to the Riverton Police Department lobby and advised there was a warrant out for his arrest. Mister Bowman was subsequently taken in to custody on two Fremont County warrants for Failure to Appear”

Flood, Cisco, 38, Riverton, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: “Responding officer located Cisco Flood, 38 yoa from Riverton sitting in the vehicle and displaying obvious signs of impairment. Mister Flood was out of jail on bond for a prior incident and, due to his bond conditions, a search of his person was conducted and two plastic bags were found with one containing .7 gram of white powdery substance and the other containing 12.7 grams of the same substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. Mister Flood was subsequently arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine”

Yellowbear, Syncier, 21, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative:RP advised of noise, possible fight; “Officers located Syncier Yellowbear, 21 yoa from Riverton and arrested him on a Riverton Municipal warrant. Mister Yellowbear also had a confirmed warrant out of Montana”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Drug Use: W Sunset Drive, 9:17 AM, Available Narrative: Ticket made per SRO request; “15 yoa Riverton boy was cited for use of marijuana in the form of a THC vape pipe and a 15 yoa Riverton girl was cited for use of tobacco in the form of a vape pipe”

Theft: S Federal Blvd., 1:44 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their phone, debit card and medications were stolen from their vehicle; “A report was taken and a suspect was named”

Fire Dept. Assist: S Federal Blvd., 4:41 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a house fire in the 1300 block of S Federal Blvd.; RPD assisted the fire department with the house fire that occurred on the 1300 block of S Federal Blvd.

PD Accident: W Main Street, 4:51 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a driver that pulled up on the sidewalk and hit a light pole