County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 18, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Spoonhunter, Julian, 34, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject curled up near the horseshoe pits in City Park; “Julian Spoonhunter, 34 yoa from Arapahoe was located and arrested for Public Intoxication”

Spoonhunter, Quavin, 23, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject was trying to get in their residence; “Responding officer located Quavin Spoonhunter, 23 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .192”

Norse, Rudy, 55, Riverton, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects “bothering customers” in the alley; “Rudy Norse, 55 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Trespassing as he had ignored a no trespassing sign and then refused to leave when the responding officer asked him to do so”

Littleshield, Donnelle, 36, Arapahoe, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects on their property who they wanted trespassed; “Officer located two individuals nearby and issued them no trespass notices for the involved residence. One of them, Donelle Littleshield, 36 yoa from Arapahoe had a Riverton Municipal arrest warrant and she was taken into custody on that”

Thomas, Ivan, 29, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an unresponsive subject laying on the ground; “Responding officer arrested Ivan Thomas, 29 yoa from Arapahoe for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .171. In addition to being intoxicated mister Thomas also had an active Fremont County arrest warrant”

Bravehawk, Robert, 43, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject knocking on people’s doors refusing to leave; “Robert Bravehawk, 43 yoa from Riverton was contacted and found to have an active Riverton Municipal warrant for which he was arrested”

Young, Bertannie, 21, Riverton, DWUI, No Driver’s License, Leaving the Scene, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects who fled the scene after their vehicle hit another; “Officers located Bertannie Young, 21 yoa from Riverton nearby who admitted to having driven the tan 2001 Ford truck which had struck a parked blue 2020 Dodge Ram pick up truck causing major damage to both. She had then got out of her truck and fled the scene. Ms Young showed signs of intoxication and failed the field sobriety tests. She was subsequently arrested and charged with DWUI, NVDL and Leaving the Scene”

Sorrels, Danielle, 41, Fort Washakie, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a swerving vehicle; “Danielle Sorrels, 41 yoa from Fort Washakie was a passenger in a vehicle whose driver was arrested for DWUI by a Lander Officer who was working DWUI task Force. Routine checks for wants and warrants revealed a Fremont County arrest warrant for which she was taken into custody”

Eagle, Edelche, 31, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight; “Fight was over when officers arrived but one of those involved, Edelche Eagle, 31 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Riverton Municipal warrant”

Whiteplume, Bendetta, 43, Arapahoe, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “Bendetta Whiteplume, 43 yoa from Arapahoe was stopped for driving without headlights and found to have a Riverton Municipal warrant for which she was arrested”

Friday, Marshall, 51, Fort Washakie, Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: “Marshall Friday, 51 yoa from Fort Washakie, Arron C’Hair, 46 yoa from Ethete and Stephanie Behan, 39 yoa from Riverton were all arrested for Criminal Entry when they were found sitting in a vehicle parked in the car lot. All three had been found in a vehicle a few hours earlier and warned but had later returned”

C’Hair, Aaron, 46, Ethete, Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: See above

Behan, Stephanie, 39, Riverton,Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: See above

Bearing, Robyn, 45, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: Robyn Bearing, 45 yoa from Riverton was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for no tailights. Routine checks revealed a Riverton Municipal warrant for which she was arrested and she was also cited for NVDL. Her passenger, Letticia Addison, 35 yoa from Arapahoe had two Fremont County arrest warrants and she too was taken into custody”

Addison, Leticia, 35, Arapahoe, 2 County Warrants, Available Narrative: See above

Hamilton, Lynae, 28, Ethete, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject that was bleeding profusely who came into the store stating that someone hit them in the head; “This incident involved a lot of people in a small room who had been drinking and most had left prior to the officer’s arrival. One individual was transported by EMS with an injury to the back of his head and another, Lynae Hamilton, 28 yoa from Ethete, was arrested on a Fremont County warrant”

Niemeyer, Jason, 31, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject attempting to break into an apartment; “Officers contacted Jason Niemeyer, 31 yoa nearby and arrested him on a Fremont County arrest warrant for Failure to Appear”

Juvenile, 16, Riverton, Battery, Interference, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised a juvenile subject hitting another juvenile in the face; “A 16 yoa Riverton girl was arrested for Battery when responding officers saw her striking a 16 yoa male in the face. She continued her assault even after the officers told her to stop and then resisted arrest when they took her into custody. Because of that she was charged with Interference and she was also charged with MUI with a BAC of .124”

Feather, Hoksila, 20, Riverton, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out near a light pole; “Hoksila Feather, 20 yoa from Riverton was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .077”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Stable/Gunshot: Riverton Area, 6:55 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject came into the Lander ER with a stab wound who said they were stabbed by someone in a Riverton residence; RP added the subject was not “forthcoming” with further details; “25 yoa male victim had a stab wound to his arm and was uncooperative. A report was taken on what information was available”

Animal Problem: N Federal Blvd., 8:02 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a 5 week old puppy was “confiscated from a homeless” person who was reportedly feeding the puppy alcohol; “Very small puppy, who showed no signs of alcohol impairment, was taken to PAWS”

Animal Problem: W Fremont Ave., 5:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a mountain lion in a tree; “Apparently this was two squirrel’s nest that kind of looked like a mountain lion”

Possession of Controlled Substance: E Main Street, 10:40 PM, Available Narrative: “Officer working Multi Jurisdictional DUI deployment stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation and in the course of his investigation cited Chase Washakie, 32 yoa from Riverton for Possession of Marijuana”

Noise Complaint: Oak Lane, 11:12 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of neighbor’s loud music; “Turns out the fellow was playing his loud music in apparent retaliation against his neighbors who had been playing their music loud on earlier occasions. All of those involved were advised and, for now at least, the battle of the boomboxes came to an end”

Weapon Offense: Blackfoot Ave., 12:52 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject with firearms; “Subject fled into the darkness when officers arrived”