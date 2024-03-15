County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 15, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Anderson, Raemara, 25, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: “Raemara Anderson, 25 yoa from Riverton was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for Expired Registration and immediately told the officer there was a warrant for her arrest. This turned out to be true and Ms. Anderson was taken into custody on a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear”

Coles, Zachary, 26, Riverton, Trespassing, Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject bothering customers in front of a store; “Zachary Coles, 26 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Trespassing and he also had an active Riverton Municipal arrest warrant”

Eagle, Leandra, 38, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of highly intoxicated subject; “Leandra Eagle, 38 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .148”

Trujillo, Joseph, 54, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject acting strange; “Joseph Trujillo, 54 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Armajo, Shane, 37, Kinnear, Assault and Battery, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight; “Shane Armajo, 37 yoa from Kinnear, who also had an active Riverton Municipal arrest warrant, was arrested for Assault and Battery”

Duran, Piram, 41, Riverton, Felony DWUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a possibly intoxicated driver; “Piram Duran, 41 yoa from Riverton was the driver of a REDDI vehicle and displayed obvious signs of intoxication. When Mister Duran failed the Field Sobriety tests he was arrested for Felony DWUI. The felony DWUI charge was issued after prior DWUI incidents were discovered on Mister Duran’s record”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Stab/Gunshot: W Sunset Drive, 2:47 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject with a gunshot wound in the back; “40 yoa Riverton woman was in stable condition and would be released from the hospital. Apparently the shooting occurred while the victim was in a car and involved another passenger in the same car. A report has been initiated with a suspect named and investigation continues;” read more here