County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 12-13, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Hankins, Donald, 31, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Marijuana Possession, Available Narrative: “Donald Hankins, 31 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Riverton Municipal warrant and charged with possession of marijuana”

Whiteplume, Allen, 38, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject sleeping behind their building; “Allen Whiteplume, 38 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Lopez, Scott, 45, Riverton, No Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subject in their yard; “As the yard and residence had multiple No Trespassing signs posted Scott Lopez, 45 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Trespassing”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 10:56 AM, Available Narrative: “A report was taken regarding the theft of $111.86 worth of merchandise and a citation was written to be served when the suspect is next contacted”

Citizen Assist: W Main Street, 7:27 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject refusing to leave the store; “Officer purchased a 26 yoa male a pair of shoes and then moved him along”

Sexual Assault: Riverton area, 3:41 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a sexual Assault and report was taken

Suspicious Circumstance: N 7th Street East, 5:18 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone dumped a bag of needles in her yard; “Items were picked up and disposed of”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 9:01 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who left without paying; “Report pending but the involvements show that Marion Killsenemy, 34 yoa from Riverton was cited for Theft of Services”