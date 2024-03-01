County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 1, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Norse, Rudy, 55, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised an intoxicated subject was trying to steal their American flag; “Rudy Norse, 55 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Myers, Ty, 36, Greybull, Felony Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a BOLO on two subjects who were to have their cell phones confiscated in relation to a warrant; “Greybull Police Department notified RPD of Felony NCIC warrants for Ty Myers, 36 yoa from Greybull and Tammy Hannon 24 yoa from Greybull who were reported to be in the Riverton area. Officers later located the two and took them into custody on their warrants”

Hannon, Tammy, 24, Greybull, Felony Warrant, Available Narrative: see above

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: S Federal Blvd., 7:41 AM, Available Narrative: “A stolen report was taken on a maroon 2007 Ford passenger car Wyo #10-34303. The vehicle was later located out on Gas Hills road”

Suspicious Person/ Circumstance: S Federal Blvd., 5:31 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects on the bridge, one of whom who looked like they were going to jump; “Subject fell approximately ten feet off of the bridge and was transported by EMS”