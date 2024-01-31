County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 31, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Behan, Stephanie, 39, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised subject refusing to pay for clothes they tried on; “Stephanie Behan, 39 yoa from Riverton was cited for shoplifting a pair of pants and taken into custody on a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure To Appear”

Surrell, John, 56, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol investigated an individual who she saw sitting in an alley and subsequently arrested John Surrell, 56 yoa from Riverton for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .237”

Eagle, Clement, 51, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject laying in the middle of the street; “Officer located Clement Eagle, 51 yoa from Arapahoe as described and arrested him on a Fremont County warrant for Failure To Appear”

King, Kurtys, 45, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject with a warrant; “Officers located Kurtys King, 45 yoa from Riverton in the room and arrested him on a Failure To Appear warrant out of Riverton Municipal Court”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: N Federal Blvd., 7:52 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject locked themselves in a storage room after saying people were following him; “25 yoa male was contacted and after his allegations were checked out they were determined to be unfounded”