County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 30, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Wallowingbull, Autumn, 36, St. Stephens, Municipal Warrant, Interference, Shoplifting Citation, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who stole hairspray; “Reporting party gave a description of the vehicle the suspect left in and RPD dispatch spotted it on their video and kept track of it’s progress while advising the responding officers of it’s location. The vehicle was stopped in the 400 block of South Federal and the Shoplifter was identified as Autumn Wallowingbull, 36 yoa from Saint Stephens. Ms. Wallowingbull was found to have a Riverton Municipal arrest warrant and a Fremont County arrest warrant. She was taken into custody on the warrants and cited for Shoplifting $18 worth of hairspray and, because she had given officers a fake name when first contacted, she was also charged with Interference”

Littlethunder, Estelle, 24, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: Subject turned themselves in; “Estelle Littlethunder, 24 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear”

Morton, Melissa, 46, Lander, Bond Violation, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subject; “Officer contacted Melissa Morton, 46 yoa from Lander who had been drinking and arrested her for violating conditions of her bond”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 2:00 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shoplifting; “A 41 yoa male suspect has been identified from surveillance video stealing a bottle of vodka. A report was taken and a citation has been prepared to be served when he is next contacted”