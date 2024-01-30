County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 29, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Quiver, Johnathon, 28, Riverton, Criminal Trespass, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who broke into their house; “Officer located Johnathon Quiver, 28 yoa from Riverton nearby who matched the given description and arrested him for Criminal Trespass”

Tso, Kristy, 28, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was in the library bathroom not waking up; “Officers contacted Kristy Tso, 28 yoa from Riverton as described in the original call and arrested her for Public Intoxication. In a search incident to her arrest she was found to be in possession of three syringes which tested positive for methamphetamine and she was also charged with possession of that substance”

Friday, Chauncey, 51, Ehtete, Breach of Peace, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject in the lobby punching things; “When officers arrived Chauncy Friday, 57 yoa from Ethete was creating a disturbance in the hospital lobby in the presence of several children. At that point he profanely ordered the officers to arrest him and they did so charging him with Breach of Peace”

Headley, Jeremy, 35, St. Stephens, 2 County Warrant, Available Narrative: Subject turned themselves in; “Jeremy Headley, 35 yoa from Saint Stephens was arrested on the two Fremont County warrants”

Iron, Daralynn, 30, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Interference, Available Narrative: Open 911 call with no one answering the on the other end; “The call was in regards to a disruptive female who was refusing to leave. When the officer arrived on scene she left on request but walked out into traffic of Main street and then refused to move when the officer asked her to. When he went out into the street after her she ran into traffic on Federal blvd. Daralynn Iron, 30 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication and Interference”

Amende, Andrea, 37, Riverton, County Warrant, Interference, Available Narrative: “An RPD officer was aware of a Fremont County warrant for Andrea Amende, 37 yoa from Riverton and went to her residence to arrest her. Ms. Amende resisted the arrest by screaming and pulling away and so, in addition to her warrant, she was also charged with Interference”

Spoonhunter, Isaac, 41, Ehtete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Officer contacted Isaac Spoonhunter, 41 yoa from Ethete and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Eder, Latrell, 19, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was breaking things and fighting; “Latrell Eder, 19 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined he had struck a 28 yoa family member in the face several times causing him to bleed”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Federal Blvd., 2:54 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who stole meat; “A report was taken in regards to the theft of $64.17 worth of Rib Eye steaks. The 71 yoa male suspect was recognized by store staff due to earlier incidents in which he was involved but was GOA when officers arrived. A No Trespass notice and a citation for shoplifting have been prepared to be served when next the suspect is contacted”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 10:33 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who stole mouthwash; “Officer located Alousius Piper, 56 yoa from Fort Washakie nearby and cited him for shoplifting a $5.99 bottle of mouthwash and issued him a No Trespass notice for the involved business”