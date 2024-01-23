County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 23, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Spoonhunter, Julian, 34, Lander, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in a bathroom; “Responding officer located Julian Spoonhunter, 34 yoa from Lander in the condition described and arrested him for Trespassing as he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion”

Sunrhodes, Morry, 35, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject having trouble standing; “Responding officer located Morry Sunrhodes, 35 yoa from Riverton in the described condition and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .195. Mister Sunrhodes also had a Riverton Municipal arrest warrant”

Hill, Russell, 30, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was stumbling and trying to get into the school; “Officers located Russell Hill, 30 yoa from Riverton nearby who matched the given description and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .250”

Fasthorse, Troy, 32, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer stopped to assist a vehicle which was out of gas and determined that one of the passengers, Troy Fasthorse, 32 yoa from Riverton had a Riverton Municipal warrant and took him into custody”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft, Lewis Street, 7:15 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen firearm; “A purple Ruger .22 caliber handgun was stolen from an unlocked silver 2008 Ford Focus which was parked in front of a residence in the 1600 block of Lewis Avenue. The RP valued the handgun at $600 and a report was taken”