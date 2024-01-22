County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 22, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Goich, Brian, 30, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officers received information that Brian Goich, 30 yoa from Riverton was at a residence and had an active Fremont County warrant for Violation of a Protection Order whereupon they went to that location and arrested him”

Walker, Cecil, 51, St. Stephens, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a disorderly subject trying to enter a residence; “Responding officer located Cecil Walker, 51 yoa from Saint Stephens nearby and found that he had an active Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear and took him into custody”

Friday, Robert, 40 St. Stephens, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration and ran routine checks on the two occupants. Robert Friday, 40 yoa from Saint Stephens was found to have a Riverton Municipal warrant . The driver of the vehicle, Richard Littleshield, 55 yoa from Saint Stephens had two Fremont County warrants for Failure to Appear on a prior DWUS and No driver’s license. Both individuals were taken into custody on their respective warrants and Mister Littleshield was also cited for No Insurance”

Littleshield, Richard, 55, St. Stephens, 2 County Warrants, Available Narrative: See above

Oldman, Trista, 19, Arapahoe, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated juveniles; “Officers made contact with Tristan Oldman, 19 yoa from Arapahoe and arrested him for MUI”

Goggles, Keno, 39, Fort Washakie, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who urinated in front of a house; “Officer located an individual matching the given description nearby and identified him as Keno Goggles, 39 yoa from Fort Washakie. While mister Goggles denied the allegations of urinating in public he did have a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Pay Fines for which he was arrested”

Larsen, Madilyn, 24, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol saw a vehicle run a stop sign and contacted the driver who was identified as Madilyn Larsen, 24 yoa from Riverton. Ms. Larsen, who displayed obvious signs of intoxication, then failed Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for DWUI. She was also cited for running the stop sign and possession of Marijuana in the form of a THC vape pipe”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: E Main Street, 10:03 AM, Available Narrative: RP reported the theft of a tip jar; “Three individuals came into the business and while two of them distracted the employees with conversation the third one stole an estimated $50 from the tip jar. A report was taken and a suspect has been named”

Theft: Peck Ave., 10:17 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects stealing food from the premises; “A report was taken and two individuals have been identified”

Fraud: Homestead Ave., 9:43 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised $2500 was taken out of their account after a scam call; “A report was taken. Note: NEVER give out personal information over the phone when someone calls you – “Too good to be true” almost always is”

Criminal Entry: S 12th Street East, 12:15 PM, Available Narrative; RP advised someone broke into their house; “Forcible entry was gained to yard and then the residence by prying a gate lock and then a door lock. Assorted tools were taken and the residence was ransacked. A report was taken and officers are now waiting on a full inventory of the missing items”

Theft: College Hill Drive, 3:20 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen 2019 Toyota Camry; “Plate number on the stolen vehicle is 10-30060. Also in the vehicle at the time of theft was the victim’s laptop, tools and her wallet. A report was taken and the vehicle has been entered into NCIC”