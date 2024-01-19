County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 19, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Blackburn, Shado, 28, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject unable to stand upright walking around the property; “Officer contacted Shado Blackburn, 28 yoa from Ethete and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Oldman, Jarilyn, 26, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: subject turned themselves in

Antelope, Shawn Sr., 50, Riverton, Aggravated Assault, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight; “Responding officers located and detained four individuals and after interviewing them and reviewing surveillance video of the area arrested Shawn Antelope Sr, 51 yoa from Riverton and Shawn Antelope Jr, 30 yoa from Riverton and charged them with Aggravated Assault. In the course of their investigation officers had determined that the two had pushed two individuals (a 38 yoa female and a 32 yoa male) to the ground and kicked them in the face and head causing injuries which required transport to the hospital”

Antelope, Shawn Jr., 30, Riverton, Aggravated Assault, Available Narrative: see above

Underwood, Marland, 45, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject under their neighbor’s porch asking him to call 911; “Officer located Marland Underwood, 45 yoa under the porch and routine checks for wants produced a Riverton City arrest warrant for which he was taken into custody”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Ambulance/Medical Assist: N Federal Blvd., 7:54 PM, Available Narrative: “EMS assist provided for an intoxicated individual”