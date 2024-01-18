County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 18, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Meyers, Jeralyn, 42, Riverton, Platte County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject that wouldn’t stop yelling but calmed down when they called police; “While investigating the above described incident a routine check for wants and warrants was run on those involved and Jeralyn Meyers, 42 yoa from Riverton was found to have an active Platte County warrant for which she was arrested”

Dodge, Brian, 38, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “RPD officer recognized Brian Dodge, 38 yoa from Riverton and knew that there was a Fremont County warrant out for his arrest for probation revocation and took him into custody”

Sanchez, Lucas, 43, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping near the front door

C’Hair, Travis, 29, Shoshoni, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject who was refusing to leave

Antelope, John, 56, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject in the bathroom passed out with their pants down; “Officers located John Antelope, 56 yoa from Fort Washakie in the condition as described above and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Moss, Brian, 39, Ehtete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject causing problems; “Brian Moss, 39 yoa from Ethete was contacted and subsequently arrested for Public Intoxication”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: Prairie Road, 5:06 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they heard someone run into their fence; “This involved the fence to the rear of the residence along the alley – A report was taken”