County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 17, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Friday, Trenton, 21, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “While investigating another incident routine checks for wants were run on several individuals and Trenton Friday, 21 yoa from Riverton was found to have an active Fremont County warrant, Taylor Addison, 22 yoa from Riverton had Riverton Municipal warrant and Eddie Hill, 49 yoa from Riverton had a Natrona County Warrant. All three were arrested on their respective warrants”

Addison, Taylor, 22, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: see above

Hill, Eddie, 49, Riverton, Natrona County Warrant, Available Narrative: see above

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Dead Body: W Park Ave. 8:59 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject not breathing; “This case is under investigation”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 1:39 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject; “There is no narration with any details on this yet but involvements show that a Clement Friday, 51 yoa from Arapahoe was cited for Shoplifting”

Theft: N 2nd Street East, 1:29 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen red Toyota Scion; “A stolen report was taken on the above described vehicle Wyoming plate #10-36030”