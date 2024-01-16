County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 16, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

RPD Arrests:

Amos, John, 40, Riverton, DWUI, DWUS, Available Narrative: RP advised of a possibly crashed vehicle; “Responding officer located the white 2017 Jeep Renegade off of the road and up against a fence wrapped in barbed wire with John Amos, 40 yoa from Riverton in the driver’s seat. Mister Amos displayed obvious signs of intoxication and was subsequently arrested for DWUI and he was also charged with DWUS”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 2:08 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject stole alcohol; “$14.82 bottle of liquor was stolen and a suspect has been named. A report was taken”