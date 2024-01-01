County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 1, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Garnett, James, 41, Riverton, County Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment, Available Narrative: “Officers received information that James Garnett, 41 yoa from Riverton, who had a Fremont County Warrant, was at a residence on Elm Street. They went to that location where they found him hiding in a closet and arrested him on the warrant. In a search incident to his arrest mister Garnett was found to be in possession of a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and he was also charged with that along with child endangerment due to the fact that there were two small children in the residence at the time”

Antelope, Shawn, 30, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the bathroom; “Shawn Antelope, 30 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .165 and issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Hebah, Jubelle, 39, Ethete, Shoplifting, Trespass, Interference, Available Narrative: RP advised they caught a shoplifter; “Jubelle Hebah, 39 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Shoplifting a $7.82 bottle of Fleischmann’s vodka, Trespassing (She had been issued a No Trespass notice for the business on an earlier occasion) and Interference for having provided several false names to officers when she was first contacted”

Houde, Jared, 34, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “After being advised of an individual who was possibly passed out officer contacted Jared Houde, 34 yoa from Riverton and when he was found to have a Riverton Municipal warrant he was arrested”

Friday, Chauncey, 57, Ethete, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject disturbing the peace at the hospital; “Chauncey Friday, 57 yoa from Ethete was making threats and screaming and yelling at hospital staff and patients. He was arrested for disturbance”

Killsenemy, Marion, 34, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject; “Officers located Marion Killsenemy, 34 yoa from Riverton who was walking without shoes and arrested her for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .147”

Crippen, Brock, 23, Riverton, Possession of Marijuana, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving with Expired Plates, Available Narrative: “Brock Crippen, 23 yoa from Riverton was pulled over for driving a vehicle with plates which had expired in 2020. Further investigation found that Mister Crippen was in possession of Methamphetamine and marijuana. He was subsequently charged with possession of marijuana and, due to the amount of methamphetamine found, he was charged with felony possession of that substance. The vehicle was towed and a 12 gauge shotgun and .223 rifle were taken into custody for safekeeping”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 9:07 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject stole $42 worth of goods; report pending

Vandalism: E Fremont Ave, 6:39 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone broke their nativity scene; “While churchgoers were inside someone vandalized the nativity scene outside by throwing and shattering the Mary figurine, the shepherd and the donkey. No specific value was placed on the items as it was explained that they had been handmade and given to the church some time ago and were priceless. A report was taken”

Theft: Crow Ave., 8:40 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen truck; “A silver 2017 Dodge Ram truck, Wyoming 10-t-649 was reported stolen from a residence. A report was taken in the truck was entered into NCIC”

Burglary: W Park Ave., 11:33 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone had gained entry into their garage the night before and reported missing items; “Missing items included an antique 30-30 rifle, a gold detector, woodworking tools and a Ryobi bag which contained drill bits. A report was taken”

Warrant Service: N Federal Blvd., 2:39 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects drinking; “Thomas Arthur, 40 yoa from Riverton was located and cited for shoplifting a $3.98 bottle of Listerine. His companion, Jennifer Shakespeare, 38 yoa from Hudson was arrested on a Riverton Municipal warrant and cited for shoplifting $132.40 worth of merchandise which was found in her possession”

Theft: Cherokee Ave., 8:33 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen personal info from their vehicle; report pending