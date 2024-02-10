County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 9, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Roman, Beneito, 41, Arapahoe, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: none

Whiteplume, Allen, 38, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of loitering subjects; “Responding officer found Allen Whiteplume, 38 yoa from Arapahoe sleeping on the sidewalk and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .311”

Erb, Brittney, 25, Riverton, Natrona County Warrant, Available Narrative: RPD assisted with a Bench Warrant out of Natrona County

Blackburn, Marsha, 36, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects cussing at staff; “Officers contacted the two and found that they both had warrants: Marsha Blackburn, 36 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a FTA Riverton Municipal warrant and Solana Sisneros, 28 yoa from Casper was arrested on a Natrona County warrant. Both were also issued No Trespass notices for the involved business”

Sisneros, Solana, 28, Casper, Natrona County Warrant, Available Narrative: See above

Yellowfox, Emmaline, 34, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a very drunk subject in front of the store; “Responding officer arrested Emmaline Yellowfox, 34 yoa from Riverton for Public Intoxication and she was also served with an active Riverton Municipal warrant”

Eagle, Clement, 51, Arapahoe, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who had been previously escorted out but was back sleeping in one of the booths; “Responding officer contacted Clement Eagle, 51 yoa from Arapahoe who had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion and arrested him for Trespassing”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

MIP/MUI: W Sunset Drive, 10:20 AM, Available Narrative: Call made per SRO request; “Three girls aged 14,15 and 16 were cited for alcohol offenses”

Disorderly: N Broadway Ave., 9:22 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight in the pool room; “After viewing the surveillance video the responding officer determined the fight was mostly verbal and issued a 44 yoa female a No Trespass notice for the involved business”