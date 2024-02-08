County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 8, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Behan, Stephanie, 39, Riverton, Open Container, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a male subject passed out on the stairs and a female subject who was trying to wake him up; “Responding officer and EMS administered 2 doses of Narcan to a 38 yoa male subject who finally came around somewhat whereupon he was taken to the hospital. Stephanie Behan, 39 yoa from Riverton who was with him was arrested for Open Container and Public Intoxication with a BAC of .333”

Shakespeare, Richard, 57, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the alley; “Richard Shakespeare, 57 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .167”

Guina, George, 42, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of a physical fight; “George Guina, 42 tyoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined he had repeatedly struck a 27 yoa family member”

Jaramillo, Eric, 51, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Eric Jaramillo, 51 yoa from Riverton was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for expired registration and routine checks revealed a Fremont County arrest warrant for which he was taken into custody”

Fresorger, Michael, 29, Riverton, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: “At the request of Probation and Parole officers arrested Michael Fresorger, 29 yoa from Riverton when he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia which contained drug residue”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: W Main Street, 7:42 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen wallet

Property Destruction: E Main Street, 9:49 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a broken window; “1/4″ thick storefront window was broken out with and unknown object but nothing was found to be missing and no entry was gained. Repair cost is estimated at $500. A report was taken”

Agency Assist: W Adams Ave., 2:01 PM, Available Narrative: “A two day arrest and hold was placed on Brian Goich, 30 yoa from Riverton at the request of Probation and Parole”

Ambulance/Medical Assist: N federal Blvd., 2:28 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the lobby; “27 yoa male was unresponsive and suffering from a possible drug overdose. After the responding officer administered two 4mg Narcan cartridges he came around somewhat and after the arrival of EMS he was taken to the hospital”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 3:28 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shoplifting; “Three female juveniles stole numerous items from the store and then left south bound in a blue Charger without plates which was driven by a male. A report was taken”