County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 7, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Eagle, Leandra, 38, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject on a motorized scooter in the menswear section; “Responding officer located Leandra Eagle, 38 yoa from Riverton and arrested her for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .228”

Watt, Rodrea, 19, Arapahoe, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “RPD officer, while backing a FCSO deputy on a car stop, determined one of the passengers, Rodrea Watt, 19 yoa from Arapahoe, had a Fremont County arrest warrant and took her into custody”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Littering: N Federal Blvd., 10:34 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who keeps dumping trash in their parking lot; “A receipt found in the trash identified the 70 yoa male who had dumped it. A citation for littering was prepared and will be served”