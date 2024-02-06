County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 6, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Revere, Garrett, 65, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a disorderly subject yelling profanity; “Officer contacted Garrett Revere, 65 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .306. He also had a Riverton City Municipal warrant and was served with that”

Manazares, Chezrae, 36, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised heir grandma was assaulted; “Chezrae Manazares, 36 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after officers determined she had hit a 61 yoa family member in the face and pulled her hair”

Crazythunder, Shawnice, 30, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: Subject turned themselves in

Littlewhiteman, Jackie, 64, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an argument; “Loud verbal argument over a misplaced belt buckle. Routine checks on those involved revealed a Riverton Municipal arrest warrant for Jackie Littlewhiteman, 64 yoa from Riverton and he was taken into custody”

Potter, Charles, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP was subject, who requested EMS because they were “drunk;” “Officer contacted Charles Potter, 37 yoa from Riverton and determined there was no need for EMS. He was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .334”

Lonebear, Youngchief, 37, Riverton, Disturbing the Peace, Urinating in Public, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was being disorderly and thrashing the room; “Officer located Youngchief Lonebear, 37 yoa from Riverton nearby and arrested him for Disturbing the Peace and Urinating in Public”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PD Accident: N Broadway Ave., 8:25 AM, Available Narrative: “City owned Case loader backed into the Chevrolet causing damage to it’s rear bumper with no damage to the Case. A report was taken”

Drug Use: E Fremont Ave., 11:00 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they found wax in a room; “Medallyon Yellowbear, 19 yoa from Riverton was cited for Possession of Marijuana in form of THC wax”