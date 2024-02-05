County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 5, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Bigmedicine, Doug, 46, Ethete, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject sleeping on the sidewalk; “Responding officer located Doug Bigmedicine, 46 yoa from Ethete as described in the original report and arrested him when it was found that he had a Fremont County warrant”

Sanchez, Gregory, 67, St. Stephens, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Gregory Sanchez, 67 yoa from Saint Stephens was stopped for driving a vehicle with expired registration. Routine checks produced an active Fremont County arrest warrant for which he was taken into custody and he was also cited for having an Expired Driver’s License”

Monroe, Chris, 40, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the alley near a dumpster; “Responding officer located Chris Monroe, 40 yoa as described and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .425”

C’Hair, Aloysius, 53, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised people urinating on a building; “Officer located Aloysius C’Hair, 53 yoa from Riverton nearby and arrested him on a Riverton Municipal warrant and cited him for Public Intoxication”

Goggles, Keno, 39, Riverton, Public intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject trying to start fights and refusing to leave; “Responding officer arrested Keno Goggles, 39 yoa from Fort Washakie for Public Intoxication”

Isis, Jordan, 33, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a 10 person fight; “The fight was over when officers arrived but in the process of interviewing those involved it was found that Jordan Isis, 33 yoa from Riverton had a Fremont County warrant for which he was arrested”

Feliberty-Silvestry, Jose, 44, Riverton, RPD Warrant, Available Narrative: “Jose Feliberty-Silvestry, 44 yoa from Riverton was stopped while driving a vehicle which displayed expired registration and was found to have an active RPD warrant for which he was arrested”

Hughes, Jacob, 31, Shoshoni, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject following them; “Officers contacted the fellow in question who had followed the RP to the Police Department and was waiting outside for her. Jacob Hughes, 31 yoa from Shoshoni was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and a report was taken for possible further action in regards to the stalking”

Quiver Whiteplume, Amiel, 31, Arapahoe, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject passed out; “Amiel Quiver Whiteplume, 31 yoa from Arapahoe was located and found him to have a Riverton City warrant for Failure To Pay Fines and took him into custody”

Jenkins, Adelia, 35, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the hallway; “Adelia Jenkins, 35 yoa from Arapahoe was located as described and arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .287”

Amos, Steven, 52, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the restaurant; “Responding officer contacted and arrested Steven Amos, 52 yoa from Riverton for Public Intoxication”

Antelope, John, 56, Fort Washakie, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject refusing to leave; “John Antelope, 56 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested for Trespassing as he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion and he was also cited for an Open Container of Alcohol”

Cousineau, Michael, 44, Riverton, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subect refusing to leave; “Michael Cousineau, 44 yoa from Riverton was located on the property and arrested for Trespassing as he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the residence on an earlier occasion”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: W Main Street, 8:31 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject trying to get into their vehicle; “55 yoa male was located and Issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Theft/Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 8:51 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a detained shoplifter; “Lorelai Shavehead, 21 yoa from Riverton was cited for Shoplifting a $11.49 bottle of Black Velvet whiskey”

MIP/MUI: Big Bend Ave., 6:03 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects screaming, throwing up and possibly fighting; “A 17 yoa Riverton female was cited for MUI with a BAC of .115”