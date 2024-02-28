County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 23-27, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Fightingbear, Jeremiah, 25, arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a disorderly customer; “Officers located Jeremiah Fightingbear, 25 yoa from Arapahoe and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Warren, Lanayah, 19, Riverton, Trespassing, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject yelling and beating on doors; “Officer made contact with Lanayah Warren, 19 yoa from Riverton and arrested her for Trespassing and Minor Under the Influence”

Friday, Quade, 20, Riverton, Aggravated Assault, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject wearing all black who took a brick from their house and ran to the park; “Officers arrested Quade Friday, 20 yoa from Riverton for Aggravated Assault after it was determined he had hit a 33 yoa female who was sleeping in the park with a liquor bottle inflicting a two inch gash to her forehead. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS”

Norse, Rudy, 55, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subject; “Rudy Norse, 55 yoa from from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .350”

Kerfont, Joseph, 24, Fort Washakie, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “A vehicle was stopped for Expired Registration and routine checks found that the driver, Joseph Kerfont, 24 yoa from Fort Washakie had a Fremont County warrant for which he was arrested”

Friday, Joseph, 24, Ehtete, 3 Riverton Warrants, Available Narrative: “Routine checks on passengers in a vehicle which had been stopped in regards to a prior incident produced 3 Riverton Warrants for Joseph Friday, 24 yoa from Ethete and he was arrested”

Goich, Brian, 30, Riverton, Probation and Parole Issue, Available Narrative: “At the request of Probation & Parole Brian Goich, 30 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a 3 day hold”

Goggles, Keno, 39, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject yelling; “Keno Goggles, 39 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .183”

Returns To War, Marques, 19, Riverton, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a belligerent subject; “Marques Returns To War, 19 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Minor Under the Influence with a BAC of .137”

Yellowplume, Terrance, 41, Ethete, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Terrance Yellowplume, 41 yoa from Ethete was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for running a stop sign. Routine checks for wants produced a Fremont County arrest warrant for him and he was taken into custody”

Blackburn, Nicholas, 29, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject they wanted trespassed for refusing to leave; “Nicholas Blackburn, 29 yoa from Riverton was contacted and found to have a Fremont County warrant for which he was arrested”

Trosper, Buddy, 23, Riverton, Trespassing, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out by the building; “Buddy Trosper, 23 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Trespassing. In a search incident to his arrest mister Trosper was found to be in possession of a straw which contained methamphetamine residue and he was also charged with possession of that substance”

Spoonhunter, Julian, 34, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject refusing to leave; “Julian Spoonhunter, 34 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .208 and he was also issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Yellowfox, Luis, 39, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a “transient in the hallway; “Responding officer located Louis Yellowfox, 39 yoa as described and when they found he had a Riverton Municipal arrest warrant they took him into custody. Mister Yellowfox was also issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Flood, Sisco, 38, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Interference, Possession of Methamphetamine, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised they were assaulted; “Cisco Flood, 38 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined he had hit a 34 yoa female household member on the top of her head causing noticeable lumps. Mister Flood was also charged with Interference after he resisted arrest and possession of Methamphetamine when he was found to be in possession of a glass pipe with drug residue in it and he also had a Fremont County warrant”

Sanchez, Lucas, 43, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying on the road; “Lucas Sanchez, 43 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Assault: N Broadway Ave., 1:18 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they didn’t know how they got black eye and stitches; “Report taken with further action pending review of surveillance video of the area”

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: E Roosevelt Ave., 5:54 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they saw a woman being chased by a man in the alley, they then saw the woman throw a purse at the man, and the RP found the purse covered in blood; “37 yoa female victim was located and found to be missing several teeth. When questioned she said she had no idea who had assaulted her. She was later taken by EMS to the hospital for her injuries”

Assault: Elizabeth Drive, 9:15 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight; “A 31 yoa male victim with serious head injuries was transported by EMS to the hospital and later life flighted out. The investigating officer has requested that Felony Arrest warrants be issued for a 38 yoa female and a 28 yoa male who were seen kicking the victim in the head when surveillance video of the incident was later reviewed”

Agency Assist: Snowberry Lane, 9:02 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of hearing a fight, followed by someone saying they were going to shoot, then a gunshot; RPD provided assistance to FCSO

Theft: N Broadway Ave., 12:01 PM, Available Narrative: “A stolen report was taken for a black 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck Wyoming #10-3379 and it was entered into NCIC”

Burglary: S 5th West Street, 8:42 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their shed was broken into; “Approximately $2,000 worth of scrap wire was stolen from a secured outside bin. A report was taken”

Theft: E Lincoln Ave., 10:47 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of tools taken from their truck; “Sometime during the night tools were taken from a tool box which was sitting in the back of the victim’s pick-up truck. A report was taken and video surveillance of the area will be reviewed”