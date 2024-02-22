County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 22, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Warren, Kateri, 41, Arapahoe, County warrant, Available Narrative: RPD advised of a subject sleeping in a chair; “The lady was awakened and identified as Kateri Warren, 41 yoa from Arapahoe who was arrested when officers found there was a Fremont County arrest warrant out for her”

Mandan, Simone, 28, Arapahoe, Aggravated Assault, Resisting, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects fighting in an alley; “Simone Mandan, 28 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Aggravated Assault after it was determined she had hit a 55 yoa male in the head with a rock and she was also charged with Resisting Arrest. The 55 yoa victim was taken to the hospital by EMS”

Martel, Eva, 61, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised advised of an alarm going off; “The alarm was false but while responding to it offices contacted Eva Martel, 61 yoa from Riverton and took her in to custody when she was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant”

Lee, Preston, 27, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject refusing to leave; “Officers made contact with Preston Lee, 27 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .199. In a search incident to his arrest Mister Lee was found to be in possession of marijuana in the form of a THC vape pipe and he was also charged with possession of that substance”

Dillon, Jessica, 38, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Jessica Dillon, 38 yoa from Riverton was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for driving without headlights and a routine check for wants produced an active Fremont County warrant for which she was arrested”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

None