County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 21, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Noe, Jack, 27, Pavillion, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: “At the request of Probation & Parole Jack Noe, 27 yoa from Pavillion was arrested for revocation of probation”

Hill, Corey, 30, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject fighting and screaming in a parking lot; “No one was screaming or fighting when officers arrived but Corey Hill, 30 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Rodriguez, Franchiska, 26, Riverton, Disturbance, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight in an apartment that had kids in it; “Responding officers arrested Franchiska Rodriguez, 26 yoa from Riverton for Disturbance”

Jorgenson, Warren, 57, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying on the side of the road; “Responding officers located Warren Jorgenson, 57 yoa and took him into custody when he was found to have a Riverton City Warrant”

Parker, Dawn, 39, Riverton, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: RP advised they heard their neighbor’s shower running for a very long time and were worried they may have fallen; “After entry was gained into the apartment officers observed drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view and arrested Dawn Parker, 39 yoa from Riverton for possession of methamphetamine”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vehicle vs Structure: W Adams Ave., 1:07 PM, Available Narrative: “While parking a red 2022 Nissan Altima the driver’s foot slipped off of the brake pedal and hit the gas propelling the car forward into the support column of a building. Damage to the building was estimated in excess of $2,000 and damage to the car was over a $1,000”

Weapon Offense: E Fremont, 8:47 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen gun; “A report which indicated the gun had been recovered on this has been started and a suspect has been named but no arrests are shown at this time”