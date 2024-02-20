County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 20, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Spoonhunter, Isaac, 20, Possession of Methamphetamine, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject trying to get in her door; “Responding officer located Isaac Spoonhunter, 20 yoa in the area and arrested him for Possession of methamphetamine and a Fremont County warrant for Probation Revocation”

Hunter, Carmelita, 29, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Disturbance, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight between two parties; “The RP later called back when one of the two returned and responding officers ended up arresting Carmelita Hunter, 29 yoa from Riverton for Public Intoxication (BAC .105) and Disturbance”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Welfare Check: E Park Ave., 9:30 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject laying on the sidewalk with blood around them; click here for further info

Theft: S. Federal Blvd., 1:32 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they saw their stolen vehicle; “A stolen report was taken on the above vehicle and it was later recovered but there are no details the circumstances of the recovery”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 2:06 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a theft; “Report is pending on this but involvements show that Ashtton Fus, 22 yoa from Riverton was cited for Shoplifting”

Agency Assist: N 2nd West Street, 5:25 PM, Available Narrative: “Agency assist was provided for FCSO” following a brief pursuit

Juvenile Problem: Day Drive, 5:47 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of juveniles beating things with a baseball bat on the baseball field; “Officer located two boys aged 12 and 13 who were in possession of an aluminum bat who were identified and taken to their parents. Unknown at this time if there was possible damage to the scoreboard”

Theft: N 5th Street East, 9:10 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a pistol stolen from the vehicle; “Pistol valued at $300 and two magazines were missing. A report was taken and the pistol was entered into NCIC”

Agency Assist: E Monroe Ave., 12:39 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a someone trying to break into an unoccupied residence; RPD provided assistance to FCSO