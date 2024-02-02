County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 2, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Behan, Laterra, 33, Riverton, County Warrant, Possession of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject threatening them; “The disagreement was verbal only but routine checks on those present produced a Fremont County arrest warrant for Laterra Behan, 33 yoa from Riverton. In a search incident to her arrest she was found to be in possession of two syringes with methamphetamine residue and a small jewelry bag with clear crystals which tested positive for Fentanyl and she was charged with possession of those substances”

Perry, Myron, 37, Crowheart, DWUI, Failure to Have Ignition Interlock Device, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle chasing another vehicle; “The Tahoe was located in the South Smith road area and, while it had apparently been taken without permission, no stolen had been signed on it and it was returned to it’s owner. The driver, Myron Perry, 37 yoa from Crowheart displayed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. He was subsequently arrested for DWUI and also charged with Failure to have an Ignition Interlock Device on his vehicle. According to a later test at the Police Department mister Perry had a BAC of .218”

Buzalsky, Ashley, 38, Fort Washakie, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight involving a broken window; “Ashley Buzalsky, 38 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined she had broken out a window in the room with a can of apricots and then assaulted a 39 yoa male household member inflicting a one inch laceration to the left side of his head. The male victim was taken to the hospital by EMS”

Sittingeagle, Kendra, 25, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fender bender; “The involved vehicle (tan 2000 Chevrolet truck) was located a short distance away and the driver was identified as Kendra Sittingeagle, 25 yoa from Riverton. Ms Sittingeagle displayed obvious signs of intoxication and was subsequently arrested for DWUI”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: E Fremont Ave., 2:17 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the lobby; “32 yoa male was awakened, issued a No Trespass notice and escorted off of the property”