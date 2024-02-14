County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 14, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Yellowplume, Nichole, 38, Riverton, Disturbance, Available Narrative: RP advised of two people fighting; “Nichole Yellowplume, 38 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Disturbance”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fire Dept. Assist: E Adams Ave., 12:11 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a garage fire; RPD provided assistance