    County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 14, 2024

    County 10 Staff

    All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

    Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

    RPD Arrests:

    • Yellowplume, Nichole, 38, Riverton, Disturbance, Available Narrative: RP advised of two people fighting; “Nichole Yellowplume, 38 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Disturbance”

    RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

    • Fire Dept. Assist: E Adams Ave., 12:11 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a garage fire; RPD provided assistance
