County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 13, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Metz, Robert, 47, Fort Washakie, Alban County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Robert Metz, 47 yoa from Fort Washakie was arrested after he came to the Riverton Police Department and turned himself in on an Albany County warrant”

Snyder, Kathleen, 49, Thermopolis, Possession of Marijuana, Available Narrative: “Kathleen Snyder, 49 yoa from Thermopolis was arrested after she stopped for driving without headlights and subsequently found to be in possession of Marijuana in the form of three vape pens along with a quantity in a small plastic bag”

Amos, Steven, 52, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying on the ground that “looked dead;” “Officers located Steven Amos, 52 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication and Possession of Methamphetamine. Residue of methamphetamine had been found in a syringe on his person when he was searched incident to the Public Intoxication arrest”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: S Federal Blvd., 7:22 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised subjects stole items from his hotel room; “RP used the restroom and when he came out the two were gone as was his watch and key ring. A report was taken and a suspect has been identified”

Fight: W Sunset Drive, 10:57 AM, Available Narrative: “Angry words being exchanged during a basketball game led to punches being thrown. Two Riverton boys aged 15 and 17 were cited for Fighting”

Drug Use: W Sunset Drive, 2:37 PM, Available Narrative: “A 17 yoa Riverton boy who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance admitted to having smoked a “Wax Pen” during lunch and was subsequently cited for use of marijuana”

Dog At Large: Dickinson Ave., 2:53 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a dog at large; “This was the third incident involving this dog and the owner, Tashena Jealous, 38 yoa from Riverton was cited for dog at large”