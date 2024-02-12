County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 12, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Spoonhunter, Quavin, 23, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a passed out subject; “Officer located Quavin Spoonhunter, 23 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .348”

Juan-Pedro, Jaime, 27, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Resisting, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping in the bar and refusing to leave; “Officers made contact with Jaime Juan-Pedro, 27 yoa from Riverton. When Mister Jaun-Pedro was told he was under arrest for Public Intoxication he ran from the scene and had to be chased down. In addition to Public Intoxication he was charged with Resisting arrest”

Juvenile, 17, MIP, Domestic Violence, Available Narrative: RP advised they wanted an officer present while they checked on a family member; “A 17 yoa from Riverton was arrested for MIP with a BAC of .097 and was also charged with Domestic Violence after they punched and kicked their father in the presence of an officer and had to be forcibly subdued”

Schone, Travis, 44, Riverton, 44, Riverton, Possession of Methamphetamine and Psilocybin mushrooms, Available Narrative: “While assisting Probation & Parole with a search of Travis Schone’s residence (44 yoa from Riverton) he was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and Psilocybin mushrooms and was charged with those offenses”

Howell, Joseph, 28, Riverton, 2 County Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects fighting; “Officers contacted the two involved and while the dispute had been verbal only, one of those involved, Joseph Howell, 28 yoa from Riverton, had two Fremont County warrants for which he was arrested”

Roman, Ace, 35, Arapahoe, 2 County Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight: “While investigating the fight officers were unable to determine what had happened but two of those involved had warrants for which they were arrested: Ace Roman, 35 yoa from Arapahoe on two Fremont County warrants and Trevow Williamson, 28 yoa from Riverton on a Riverton City warrant and Amber Yellowbear, 38 yoa from Hudson was cited for Interference in the investigation”

Williamson, Trevor, 28, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: see above

Pereda, Francisco, 25, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Protection Order Violation, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject joined a gun at another subject and that they were bleeding from the head pretty bad, “Francisco Pereda, 25 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Riverton Municipal warrant and also charged with violating a protection order which prohibited him from possessing firearms. Mister Pereda apparently had not pointed the rifle at anyone and the family member had been injured in a scuffle when she had attempted to take it away from him”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Simple Assault: W Main Street, 6:56 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian who claimed their hat was stolen and that they were assaulted; “No one was struck by a vehicle but this was an argument between a number of individuals. After interviewing those involved and reviewing security tapes officers cited Robert Coffey, 50 yoa from Riverton for Assault after it was determined he had shoved an 18 yoa male. The missing hat was located and returned”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 3:57 PM, Available Narrative: “75 yoa male was served a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 1:33 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who walked out with merchandise; “Officers located Pascal Warren, 33 yoa from Arapahoe nearby and cited him for Shoplifting a Singer Sewing machine valued at $103 which was recovered”