County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – February 1, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Spoonhunter, Isaac, 41, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Isaac Spoonhunter, 41 yoa from Ethete showed up in Riverton Municipal court under the influence and was arrested for Public Intoxication. Due to his high level of intoxication he was seated in a rolling office chair and wheeled over to the Police Department holding cells”

Arthur, Thomas, 40, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out near a gas meter; “Thomas Arthur, 40 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .335”

Antelope, Donald, 33, Ethete, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects fighting in the bandshell; “Officers contacted the two who insisted that they weren’t fighting but were just wrestling and weren’t even mad at each other. Routine check for wants on the two produced a Riverton Municipal arrest warrant for Donald Antelope, 33 yoa from Ethete and he was taken into custody”

Whiteplume, Samuel, 42, Riverton, Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Interference, Theft, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “While working a security detail at a local business an RPD Sergeant saw a fellow who he recognized as Samuel Whiteplume, 42 yoa from Riverton who he knew had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business. When confronted mister Whiteplume ran and was caught outside the store about a hundred yards away. At that time he was found to be in possession of a $13 box of Tide Pods which he had stolen and a syringe which contained methamphetamine residue. Due to the fact that mister Whiteplume had been issued a trespass notice on a prior occasion he was charged with Burglary. He was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Interference and Theft. He also had a Fremont County arrest warrant for Failure to Appear”

Washington, Leandra, 23, Riverton, Interference, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject refusing to leave; “Leandra Washington, 23 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Interference after she provided officers with several false names”

Jenkins, Charlene, 29, Riverton, 2 County Warrants, Available Narrative: Jenkins “was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for driving without headlights and was not wearing her seatbelt. Routine check for wants produced two Fremont county arrest warrants for her and she was taken into custody”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Sioux Ave., 1:57 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subjects taking parts from a vehicle; “No one was in the area when officers arrived. They did locate a vehicle which was apparently abandoned and found that the alternator had been removed. A report was taken”

Theft: E Fremont Ave., 2:41 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of trailer theft; “While reviewing surveillance video in ref to an an earlier trailer theft (R24-007380) if was found that during the involved time frame a blue truck had pulled into the lot and hooked up another trailer and left. The video then showed the same truck returning that trailer three days later. A report was taken and the vehicle has been identified”