County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 7, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Ingwerson, Pheakdey, 43, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised they got into a fight with their spouse; “The officer heard her side of the story and then contacted the other half and heard what he had to say along with signs of trauma. Pheakdey Ingwerson, 43 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined that she had repeatedly slapped and scratched the face of a 42 yoa household member”

Spoonhunter, Julian, 34, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of unresponsive subject on side of building; “Julian Spoonhunter, 34 yoa from Lander was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Jenkins, Adelia, 35, Arapahoe, Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: RP advised of someone laying in the driveway; “When the officer arrived on scene Adelia Jenkins, 35 yoa from Arapahoe and gained entry into a vehicle which was parked in the lot and was refusing to get out. She was arrested for Criminal Entry”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N 16 Street East, 7:24 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; report pending

Hit and Run: E Park Ave., 11:17 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a sideswiped vehicle; report pending

Theft: S Federal Blvd., 11:33 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “Vehicle in question has been missing since December 2nd and a suspect has been named – Report taken and the vehicle was entered into NCIC”

Drug Use: W Sunset Drive, 11:48 AM Available Narrative: “16 yoa Saint Stephens girl was cited for possession of marijuana in the form of a THC vape pen”

Hit and Run: E Lincoln Ave., 2:19 PM, Available Narrative: “Involved a 2009 silver Lincoln victim vehicle – Report pending”

Assault: Major Ave., 3:15 PM, Available Narrative: “A 14 yoa Riverton girl was cited for having assaulted a 12 yoa Riverton boy”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 5:25 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle that was taken for a test drive and never returned; report pending