County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 6, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

White, Brindin, 33, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject refusing to leave; “Responding officer contacted Brindin White, 33 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .453”

Hebah, Hubelle, 39, Ethete, Albany County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subjects refusing to leave; “Responding officer contacted the two and issued No Trespass notices to both of them. One of the two, Jubelle Hebah, 39 yoa from Ethete had an active Albany County warrant for Failure to Pay Fines and she was arrested”

Burt, David, 33, Shoshoni, Probation and Parole Violation, Available Narrative: None

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fraud: Major Ave., 8:53 AM, Available Narrative: “Middle School was suspicious when they received a fraudulent bill for $1,500 from a company that didn’t exist for services which were never given. A report was taken and the bill was not paid”

Drug Use: Major Ave., 11:57 AM, Available Narrative: “Thirteen year old Riverton boy was cited for possession of marijuana in the form of a THC vape pipe”

Hit and Run: W Fremont Ave., 3:20 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their vehicle had been hit and sustained damage; “The vehicle has been parked facing north in the 200 block of N8thW since November 3rd and sustained substantial damage to it’s left rear. The owner speculated that the damage may have been caused by a raised snowplow of the type used on personal vehicles. A report was taken”