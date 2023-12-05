County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 5, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Wolfname, Shaliaya, 21, Arapahoe, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised tenant drug use; “When officers entered the room they found obvious signs of drug usage and numerous items related to drug usage in plain view. The three occupants were contacted and after all was said and done Shaliaya Wolfname, 21 yoa from Arapahoe – was charged with possession of a controlled substance – Marijuana along with an active Riverton city warrant. Jason Bell, 19 yoa from Riverton was also arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine and Child Endangerment for having provided the drugs to a 14 yoa female juvenile who was also in the room”

Bell, Jason, 19, Riverton, Possession of Marijuana and Methamphetamine, Child Endangerment, Available Narrative: See above

Black, Christopher, 41, Arapahoe, Battery, City Warrant, Converse County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject slamming a door and refusing to leave the premises; “Officers made contact with a 25 yoa male suffering from a 4″ laceration to his head and found that he had been assaulted in his room by an individual who was still there. Officers then went to the room in question and located Christopher Black, 41 yoa from Arapahoe and arrested him for Battery. Mister Black also had a Riverton City warrant and an extraditable warrant out of Converse County. The 25 yoa victim was transported by EMS to the hospital for his injuries”

Trujillo, Joseph, 54, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised he was assaulted by his wife; “Officers arrived and made contact with Joseph Trujillo, 54 yoa from Riverton and, after contacting the other half and hearing both sides of the story, arrested him for Domestic Battery. The 51 yoa female victim suffered a black eye which was swollen shut, bloody nose and numerous bumps to her head”

Manzanares, Cedar, 20, Riverton, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a female subject who broke into her house; “Responding officers contacted Cedar Manzanares, 20 yoa from Riverton and arrested her for MUI with a BAC of .199”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

None