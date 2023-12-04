County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 4, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Garcia, Tiedra, 28, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Tiedra Garcia, 28 yoa from Riverton was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for no license plates. A routine check produced a Fremont County warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody. Her passenger, Acharya Friday, 20 yoa from Fort Washakie also had a Fremont County warrant and she too was arrested. A search incident to Friday’s arrest produced a THC vape pipe and she was also charged with possession of marijuana”

Friday, Acharya, 20, Fort Washakie, County Warrant, Available Narrative: See above

Whiteman, Alana, 45, Ethete, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Alana Whiteman, 45 yoa from Ethete was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic violation. Routine checks found that she had an active Riverton City warrant and she was arrested on that and also cited vor Expired Registration and NVDL”

Lonebear, Leah, 42, Saint Stephens, County Warrants for Fremont/Carbon, Interference, Available Narrative: This call is related to the R23-09195 trespassing call below; “Officers gained entry into a residence which was supposed to be unoccupied and found three individuals inside. All were checked for wants and two came back clear and were issued No Trespass notices. The third, Leah Lonebear, 42 yoa from Saint Stephens, was found to have Fremont County warrant and a Carbon County warrant and she was arrested on those and also charged with Interference as she had ignored officer’s commands when she was first contacted.

Lincoln, Travis, 40, Riverton, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: “Travis Lincoln, 40 yoa from Riverton was arrested for violations of his probation conditions at the request of Probation & Parole”

Behan, Reuben, 37, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of someone screaming for help; “Rueben Behan, 37 yoa from Riverton was contacted and found to have an active Riverton City warrant for which he was arrested”

Hebah, Aspen, 21, Fort Washakie, DWUI, Available Narrative: “A white 2004 GMC Yukon ran the flashing red light at Main where it intersects Federal Blvd and almost struck a south bound Riverton Police car in the process. When stopped the driver was identified as Aspen Hebah, 21 yoa from Forth Washakie. Ms. Hebah displayed signs of intoxication and then failed the field sobriety tests and she was subsequently arrested for DWUI. Her passenger, Martin Brown, 21 yoa from Ethete was also arrested on a confirmed Fremont County warrant”

Brown, Martin, 21, Ethete, County Warrant, Available Narrative: See above

Boyd, Cole, 28, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of a family fight; “Cole Boyd, 28 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery for having assaulted a 19 yoa household member”

Juvenile, 16, Riverton, MUI, Interference, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight; “When officers arrived they contacted a 16 yoa Riverton boy who immediately yelled racial epithets at the officers and then took a swing at them. He was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .092, Interference and also on an active Fremont County warrant”

Spoonhunter, Darwin, 39, Arapahoe, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP requested RPD during eviction of tenants; “Officers made contact with the room’s occupants and, after identifying them, found that Darwin Spoonhunter, 39 yoa from Arapahoe had a Riverton Warrant and Gayla Washington, 40 yoa from Arapahoe had two Fremont county warrants. Both were arrested on their warrants and Washington, was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine for which she was also charged”

Washington, Gayla, 40, Arapahoe, 2 County Warrants, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: See above

Piper, Lakota, 26, Ethete, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of neighbors verbally fighting; “Officer contacted the two involved and determined that the dispute had been verbal only. Routine checks on the two found that there was a Fremont County arrest warrant for Lakota Piper, 26 yoa from Ethete and he was taken into custody on that”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: E Adams Ave, 8:24 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects who broke into a residence that is not supposed to have anyone there