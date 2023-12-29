County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 29, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Pielli, Tyler, 29, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Tyler Pielli, 29 yoa from Riverton was pulled over for driving a vehicle without license plates and a routine check for wants found that he had a Fremont County arrest warrant and he was taken into custody”

Cantrell, Arthur, 32, Riverton, Available Narrative: RP advised someone was bangingin on their door and trying to get in; “Officers responded to the area and arrested Arthur Cantrell, 32 yoa from Riverton in regards to an earlier incident at that location where he had pulled the hair of a family member and punched her in the face a number of times causing injuries to her mouth and eye”

C’Bearing, Julia, 36, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised of a female subject who was hitting him in the face; “Julia C’Bearing, 36 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined she had struck a 34 yoa male family member several times bloodying his face”

Lajeunesse, Lance, 26, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping on the ground who would not move along; “Officers made contact with Lance Lajeunesse, 26 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Assault: No Location Given, 6:42 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they were assaulted; “33 yoa victim had two black eyes, abrasions to his face, bruising on his left arm, rib cage and right hip. The victim advised he had been assaulted two days ago but could not remember any details. A report was taken and officers are in the process of reviewing surveillance footage of the area for further”