County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 27, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Groesbeck, Kaleb, 24, DWUI, Available Narrative: “Officers located a reported REDDI vehicle and observed it to be swerving over the center line. When the gray 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped the driver was identified as Kaleb Groesbeck, 24 yoa from Arapahoe and he showed obvious signs of alcohol impairment. He was subsequently arrested for DWUI”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: S Federal Blvd., 10:00 AM, Available Narrative: “”Sorry Buff boys” and “merry X Mas” were spray painted on the business’ sign. A report was taken”

Theft: Opal Drive, 2:15 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen license plate; “A report was taken and the plates were entered into NCIC”