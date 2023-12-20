County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 20, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Higinbotham, Kolby, 32, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Kolby Higinbotham, 32 yoa from Riverton was stopped for running a red light and routine checks revealed a Fremont County arrest warrant and he was taken into custody. He was also cited for not having insurance on his vehicle”

Moon, Brandi, 27, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle in the parking lot that had been there for hours; “Officers checked on the car and found the occupants to be code 4. However one of them, Brandi Moon, 27 yoa from Riverton, had a Riverton City warrant and she was arrested”

Brown, Colleen, 37, Crowheart, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “Colleen Brown, 37 yoa from Crowheart was stopped for a traffic violation and found to have an active Riverton Municipal arrest warrant for which she was taken into custody”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PD Accident: W Main Street, 7:50 AM, Available Narrative: “A Green 2010 Toyota truck driven by a 15 yoa Riverton girl was east bound on West main at it’s intersection with College view when she attempted to make a left turn onto College View. At the same time a west bound brown 2008 Chevrolet Suburban car was making a right turn onto College view and was struck by the Toyota. Both vehicles received extensive damage and were towed from the scene and the 15 yoa Toyota driver was cited for Failure to Yield. No injuries”