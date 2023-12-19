County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 19, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Hebah, Jubelle, 39, Ethete, Municipal Warrant, No Trespass, Shoplifting, Available Narrative: RP advised of a trespassed subject; “Responding officer located the two nearby and found that one of them, Jubelle Hebah, 39 yoa from Ethete had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion and she also had a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear on an earlier charge of Shoplifting and she was taken into custody”

Littlethunder, Brandi, 24, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “A red Ford SUV was stopped for displaying expired plates and the driver was subsequently cited for NVDL. Routine checks were run on the passengers and both Brandi Littlethunder, 24 yoa from Riverton and Misti Duran, 30 yoa from Riverton were taken into custody when they were both found to have active Fremont County arrest warrants”

Duran, Misti, 30, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: see above

Piper, Aloysius, 56, Ethete, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject bothering customers in front of a restaurant; “Aloysius Piper, 56 yoa from Ethete was arrested for trespassing when officers determined that he had been issued a no trespass notice for the involved business on an earlier occasion”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 8:51 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of money stolen from a purse; “The purse was in the manager’s office when the theft occurred. A review of surveillance video produced a suspect who has been identified and the reporting officer is in the process of trying to contact him for further”

Trespassing: Sycamore Drive, 12:51 PM, Available Narrative: “In reviewing the surveillance video it was determined that no packages had been taken but an individual was identified and a No Trespass notice has been prepared to be served on him when he is next contacted”

Fire Department Assist: E Sunset Drive, 4:39 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle fire with all occupants outside of the truck; “Fire Department assist was provided”