County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 18, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Goggles, Jaelyn, 27, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject; “Officers responded and found that the daughter, Jaelyn Goggles, 27 yoa from Riverton had a Riverton City warrant and took her into custody”

Schroader, Steven, 69, Lander, Felony Warrant out of Utah, Available Narrative: “A Riverton officer, while working a Task Force assignment in Lander, stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and routine checks on the driver revealed an active Felony Warrant for his arrest out of Utah. Steven Schroader, 69 yoa from Lander was arrested”

Gabel, William, 54, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Expired Registration, DWUS, No Insurance, Available Narrative: “William Gabel, 54 yoa from Riverton was stopped for driving a vehicle with expired registration. Routine checks produced a Riverton Municipal Court arrest warrant and he was taken into custody. He was also cited for Expired Registration, Driving while suspended and No Insurance”

Biglake, Naoma, 31, Riverton, County Warrant: Available Narrative: “Naoma Biglake, 31 yoa from Riverton was stopped for driving a vehicle without a license plate and routine checks Produced two Fremont County arrest warrants and she was taken into custody”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fraud: Lincoln Ave., 11:18 AM, Available Narrative: “RP received a call stating his nephew was in jail in Texas and he needed to wire $8,500 cover legal expenses and bail him out. RP then contacted his nephew and found that he was not in jail. The number used in the call came out of New York – Report taken and no money was exchanged”

Theft: N 7th Street East, 11:31 AM, Available Narrative: “Reporting party had left his Blue 2008 Chevrolet truck unlocked while going to an appointment and returned to find the door open and the contents of the console strewn across the seat. Missing was a $60 pair of Under Armor sunglasses and two bottles of prescriptions: Oxycodone and Cyclobenzaprine. A report was taken”

PI Accident: E Fremont Ave., 6:25 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the road; “30 yoa male was transported by EMS. Officers contacted the vehicle/driver nearby which had apparently been involved and the driver was cooperative and unaware that he had hit anyone. The victim, who sustained injuries, was later interviewed at the hospital and stated that he had intentionally tried to get hit. A report was taken”

Ambulance/Medical Assist: Forest Drive, 5:52 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who had no shoes and cuts on her face who crawled to their back door; “Apparently the 65 yoa female had been drinking at a party at an unknown location and then left and tried to walk home and got lost. A report was taken and she was transported by EMS to the hospital with symptoms of hypothermia”

Criminal Entry: Westview Drive, 10:28 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject try9ng to get in their back door; “Apparently the fellow had opened the back door of the residence and then fled when the RP’s dogs started barking at him. UTL anyone in the area matching the given description. A report was taken”

Family Fight: Valley View Road, 10:35 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an assault, “Occupants wanted several folks who had shown up at the residence removed. Officers contacted them and ended up citing three of them for MUI: Maryella Sittingeagle, 18 yoa from Riverton with a BAC of .099. Annamae Blackburn, 18 yoa from Arapaho with a BAC of .063 and Rowan Yellowplume, 19 yoa from Riverton with a bac of .101. They were then given a ride to another location where a ride would pick them up. A fourth individual, Chase Shakespeare, 21 yoa from Riverton was arrested on two Riverton City warrants”