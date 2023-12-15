County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 15, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Killsenemy, Marion, 34, Riverton, Available Narrative: RP advised of a possible stabbing; “Officers contacted those involved and found no evidence of a fight or a knife. Routine checks of those involved produced a Riverton City warrant for failure to appear on Marion Killsenemy, 34 yoa from Riverton and she was taken into custody”

Hatch, Leroy, 52, Hudson, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was incoherent while in a drive through; “An officer walked up to the truck while it was still in the drive through and tapped on the window to contact the driver who looked at him and then drove off. Another officer attempted to stop the truck as it was south bound on Federal Blvd erratically weaving through traffic . When the truck was finally stopped the driver, Leroy Hatch, 52 yoa from Hudson, refused to get out and displayed obvious signs of intoxication. He was removed from the vehicle and arrested for DWUI and Interference”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: W Main Street, 2:30 PM, Available Narrative: “Unknown vehicle struck a parked Blue 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis breaking the passenger side tail light and denting the bumper – A report was taken”