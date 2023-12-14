County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 14, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

RPD Arrests:

Duran, Desiree, 34, Ethete, Aggravated Assault, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject making threats with a knife; “Desiree Duran, 34 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Aggravated Assault after officers determined that she had, in the course of arguing with another individual, pulled out a 15″ long knife and threatened not only the person she was arguing with but several bystander”

Friday, Jaeshawn, 36, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject at their front door who had been stabbed and was bleeding; “A 36 yoa Riverton man had been stabbed on the right side of his back just below the shoulder blade and was transported by EMS. Before he was transported he advised he didn’t know who had stabbed him. Officers interviewed a number of individuals who may have been involved and arrested jaeshawn Friday, 36 yoa on an unrelated Riverton City warrant. Officers interviewed the victim awhile later at the hospital but he had been sedated and could not answer questions. Investigation continues”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: E Fremont Ave, 11:33 AM, Available Narrative: A green dolly was stolen from the RP’s carport; report pending

Theft: Redwood Drive, 4:01 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they took a nap and when they woke up their TV ws gone; “A freshly purchased Samsung television valued at $345 was stolen from the apartment – A report was taken”

Trespassing: N Broadway Ave. 9:30 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in a booth; “A 41 yoa female was awakened, served a No Trespass notice for the business and escorted off of the property”