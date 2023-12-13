County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 13, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Clark, Stephanie, 32, Riverton, Inder the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject that was possibly on fentanyl and acting erratic; “Officers responded and arrested Stephanie Clark, 32 yoa from Riverton for being under the influence of a controlled substance”

Hamilton, Lynae, 28, Ethete, City Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated individual; “Lynae Hamilton, 28 yoa from Ethete was a passenger in a vehicle and refused to get out so the driver brought her to the Police Department and when the officers asked her to get out of the vehicle she still refused. Routine checks for wants were run and it was found that she had an Active Riverton City warrant whereupon she was arrested and removed from the vehicle”

Antelope, Donald, 33, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol checked on an individual who was sitting in a car which was parked on a car dealer’s lot and found that Donald Antelope, 33 yoa from Riverton had a Riverton Municipal warrant and arrested him”

C’Hair, Heather, 32, Riverton, Disturbance, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an unruly subject refusing to leave; “Heather C’Hair, 32 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Disturbance and issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business. She also had an active Fremont County arrest warrant”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: N Federal Blvd., 8:02 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of spray paint; “Green spray paint graffiti on the north side of the building; report taken”

Bad Checks: N Federal Blvd., 8:41 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a “slew” of bad checks; “A checkbook had apparently been stolen from a business in Nampa Idaho and several local residents were forging them and then cashing them at a local business. A report was taken with suspects listed and total loss to date is $1,200.00”

Criminal Entry: Apache Ave., 8:59 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects attempting to break into trailers; “Subjects were located and advised and a report was taken”

Eluding Police: S Federal Blvd., 8:10 PM, Available Narrative: “Report pending but involvements show that a white 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt which was reported stolen on 12/11 out of Riverton was located parked in the lot of a business south of town and recovered intact”